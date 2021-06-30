Surfside

Miami-Dade County Commissioners Holding Meeting to Discuss Surfside Collapse

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Miami-Dade County commissioners are holding a meeting Wednesday to discuss matters related to the Surfside condominium collapse.

The meeting is taking placeat the Miami-Dade Police Department Mobile Command Center in Surfside.

The meeting comes as officials identified the 12th victim of the Champlain Towers South Condo collapse, and the search continues for the 149 people still unaccounted for.

