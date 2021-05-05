Miami-Dade County Creating Cryptocurrency Task Force

The Miami-Dade County Commission passed a resolution Tuesday to create a cryptocurrency task force.

The 13-member task force will look at the feasibility of allowing the county to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment for taxes, fees and services.

Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins, who sponsored the resolution to create the task force, said the acceptance of cryptocurrency by Miami-Dade has the potential to attract highly skilled talent and high-paying jobs to the county.

"We have a chance to lead as the crypto county and explore policy in this emerging industry," Higgins said in a statement. "By revolutionizing how we do trade, cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies have the potential to attract and retain highly skilled talent, create jobs, and grow our local economy."

The task force will include 13 members appointed by the board, and each must have at least five years’ experience in the cryptocurrency, financial, banking, business development, or

cybersecurity industries.

The board will have to provide a report on feasibility, potential costs, and recommendations within 180 days.

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has already proposed paying workers and allowing residents to pay taxes and city fees in cryptocurrency.