Miami-Dade County Distributing Rapid Test Kits at Libraries Saturday

Miami-Dade will continue to distribute free COVID-19 rapid test kits at libraries across the county Saturday.

Residents can pick up test kits at eight library locations beginning at 7:30 a.m., while supplies last. There is a limit of up to two tests per household.

Hispanic Branch Library

1398 SW 1 Street

Miami, FL 33135

Kendale Lakes Branch Library

15205 SW 88 Street

Miami, FL 33196

Miami Beach Regional Library

227 22nd Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

Miami Lakes Branch Library

6699 Windmill Gate Road

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

Naranja Branch Library

14850 SW 280 Street

Miami, FL 33032

North Dade Regional Library

2455 NW 183 Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch

2930 Aventura Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33180

Westchester Regional Library

9445 Coral Way

“We are doing everything possible to meet the increase in demand for testing as our residents seek to protect themselves and their families,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We continue to work hand-in-hand with the public to provide convenient access to tests and encourage families across Miami-Dade to continue taking the basic common-sense precautions that help keep all of us safe.”

Miami-Dade County has distributed of approximately 225,000 take-home rapid test kits through a collaboration between Miami-Dade Public Library System, Miami-Dade Police Department, and the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.

For more information on test kits and the county's efforts to combat the pandemic, click on this link.