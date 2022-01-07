coronavirus pandemic

Miami-Dade County Distributing Rapid Test Kits at Libraries Saturday

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami-Dade will continue to distribute free COVID-19 rapid test kits at libraries across the county Saturday.

Residents can pick up test kits at eight library locations beginning at 7:30 a.m., while supplies last. There is a limit of up to two tests per household.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
  • Hispanic Branch Library
    1398 SW 1 Street
    Miami, FL 33135
  • Kendale Lakes Branch Library
    15205 SW 88 Street
    Miami, FL 33196
  • Miami Beach Regional Library
    227 22nd Street
    Miami Beach, FL 33139
  • Miami Lakes Branch Library
    6699 Windmill Gate Road
    Miami Lakes, FL 33014
  • Naranja Branch Library
    14850 SW 280 Street
    Miami, FL 33032
  • North Dade Regional Library
    2455 NW 183 Street
    Miami Gardens, FL 33056
  • Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch
    2930 Aventura Boulevard
    Aventura, FL 33180
  • Westchester Regional Library
    9445 Coral Way

“We are doing everything possible to meet the increase in demand for testing as our residents seek to protect themselves and their families,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We continue to work hand-in-hand with the public to provide convenient access to tests and encourage families across Miami-Dade to continue taking the basic common-sense precautions that help keep all of us safe.”

Local

only on 6 2 hours ago

Prosecutors Drop Charge Against Man Who Flew Into MIA With Loaded Gun

South Florida 6 hours ago

Man Gets 25 Years for Sex Trafficking at 2020 Super Bowl in Miami

Miami-Dade County has distributed of approximately 225,000 take-home rapid test kits through a collaboration between Miami-Dade Public Library System, Miami-Dade Police Department, and the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.

For more information on test kits and the county's efforts to combat the pandemic, click on this link.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 in your inbox. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicMiami-Dadelibraries
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us