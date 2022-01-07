Miami-Dade County Distributing Rapid Test Kits at Libraries Saturday

Miami-Dade will continue to distribute free COVID-19 rapid test kits at libraries across the county Saturday.
Residents can pick up test kits at eight library locations beginning at 7:30 a.m., while supplies last. There is a limit of up to two tests per household.
- Hispanic Branch Library
1398 SW 1 Street
Miami, FL 33135
- Kendale Lakes Branch Library
15205 SW 88 Street
Miami, FL 33196
- Miami Beach Regional Library
227 22nd Street
Miami Beach, FL 33139
- Miami Lakes Branch Library
6699 Windmill Gate Road
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
- Naranja Branch Library
14850 SW 280 Street
Miami, FL 33032
- North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183 Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch
2930 Aventura Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
- Westchester Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
“We are doing everything possible to meet the increase in demand for testing as our residents seek to protect themselves and their families,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “We continue to work hand-in-hand with the public to provide convenient access to tests and encourage families across Miami-Dade to continue taking the basic common-sense precautions that help keep all of us safe.”
Miami-Dade County has distributed of approximately 225,000 take-home rapid test kits through a collaboration between Miami-Dade Public Library System, Miami-Dade Police Department, and the Miami-Dade Emergency Operations Center.
For more information on test kits and the county's efforts to combat the pandemic, click on this link.
