Miami-Dade County Donates 5,000 Bulletproof Vests to Ukraine

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava says the county is going above and beyond to support Ukrainians as Russia gains ground in Eastern Ukraine.

“We want to stand for the self-determination and liberty of all people,” Levine Cava said. “So we will continue to join the fight against Putin’s violent and unjust invasion of Ukraine.”

The mayor, Senators Rene Garcia and Ana Maria Rodriguez, and Interim Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department George Perez held a press briefing Tuesday to announce the donation of 5,000 bulletproof vests to Ukraine.

Local leaders say the vests are expired, come from a department surplus, and can no longer be used by MDPD officers.

“It’s police-grade gear, including body armor and vests, to protect Ukrainian families’ homes and sovereignty,” Levine Cava said.

“5,000 bulletproof vests which are currently expired, but still are effective, and still can render aid, and save the life of a child, save the life of a soldier,” Perez said.

The donation is being made to the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA).

Leaders say the donation was made possible by a resolution proposed by Senator Garcia.

“Our freedoms are one generation away from being lost,” Garcia said.

Levine Cava says the county had already taken measures to support Ukraine, including banning Russian businesses from county contracts, banning Russian flights, and accepting Ukrainian refugees.