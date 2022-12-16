Miami-Dade County Expands Rental Assistance Program Ahead of the Holidays

Miami-Dade County has expanded a program to assist more residents who need help paying their rent.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Friday that an additional $8 million will go on top of federal aid to increase the income limits for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). It will now include residents earning up to 140% of the area median income (AMI).

The following Miami-Dade County residents can now qualify for rental assistance:

A single person earning less than $95,620

Couples making less than $109,200

Families of three earning less than $122,920

Families of four earning less than $136,500

Click here for more information on how to apply.

"Our county’s distribution of ERAP funds was so successful, we were able to apply for and receive more funds from the federal government to expand the program and help more renters," Levine Cava said in a statement. "This new expansion will allow more financially struggling residents to tap into lifesaving funds to help them stay in their homes. That – in concert with our Building Blocks program and HOMES plan – will create a more affordable Miami-Dade for all.”

The pool expands the pot to professionals like police, lawyers, doctors, teachers and other families in South Florida.

Dr. Lawrence Rolle, an internal medicine resident at Jackson Memorial Hospital, told NBC 6 he’s now going to apply for the new money meant to help people pay mortgages and rents. He just bought a house in Liberty City.

“Am I going to apply? Definitely. I just told all the residents in our group,” Dr. Rolle said.

For many like him — young professionals up and coming in Miami-Dade — it’s getting harder and harder to afford to live in South Florida, even for someone making almost $60,000 a year.

“That sounds like a lot. For me, that’s the most money I’ve made in my life. I make more money than anybody in the family," Dr. Rolle said. "But in truth, we have debt. I have a half a million dollars in debt right now."

Levine Cava announced the expansion of the program alongside Dr. Michael Liu, the director of the Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development.

“We have an escalating cost of housing and salaries are not keeping pace. And increased demand," Levine Cava said. "Our success of so many people moving here and so many businesses relocating here is wonderful in many ways. But it has also created more competition for the limited availability of affordable housing."

The program began as part of the massive package of federal aid passed by Congress to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

2022 was defined by increasing rental prices. The county has administered $139 million to 21,000 people so far.

Levine Cava stressed this is not a long-term solution but is meant to help people make ends meet in the months ahead.