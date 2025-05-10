Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County has the most people with concealed weapons licenses in Florida

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Miami-Dade had the most license holders with 186,435

By NBC6

Two years ago, Florida lawmakers allowed for people to carry a gun without a permit, but new data shows millions of people do have a license.

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Miami-Dade had the most license holders with 186,435.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Broward County followed behind with 168,641 license holders.

By the end of April, more about 2.4 million people had a concealed weapons license.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The table below breaks down the number of license holders by county.

County Number of concealed-weapons license holders
Palm Beach County131,454
Hillsborough County128,278
Orange County106,329
Lee County83,066
Pinellas County82,474
Polk County79,820
Brevard County77,435
Volusia County69,227
Pasco County65,119
Lake County60,066
Marion County51,670
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the permitless carry law on April 3, 2023.

Local

6 to Know 29 mins ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida 58 mins ago

Child care in the Capitol: As more women run for office, some are bringing their kids

Throughout the bill's inception and life through the Florida Legislature, there were debates from both sides of the aisle on whether permitless carry is a good idea.

Republicans argued that law-abiding citizens have the right to carry guns and to protect themselves, while Democrats cited several deadly shootings such as the 2018 Parkland shooting and the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Following the Parkland shooting, former Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill that created gun restrictions.

Although there are millions of people in Florida who have a license to conceal a gun, experts have noticed a drop in gun owners taking safety courses shortly after the law was passed.

According to Florida Politics, the number of people who applied for concealed carry permits, which includes classes, dropped by nearly 64% over the same three-month period a year ago.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us