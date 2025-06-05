Miami-Dade County housing program waitlists to open on Monday

Miami-Dade is offering housing assistance to low income people and the county will begin receiving applications for their waiting list on Monday.

The site-based waitlists for the Project-Based Voucher (PBV) program for affordable housing assistance will be open from Monday, June 9, 2025, at 8 a.m. through Friday, June 20, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

The application will allow residents to apply for housing at multiple developments in the County.

The PBV program offers low-income people the chance of applying to find an affordable place to live.

The applications will be accepted only online at https://miamidadevoucher.myhousing.com in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, using any internet-enabled device. Only one application per household is allowed.

To see the full list of developments available in the County visit: section-8-public-notice-eng.pdf

“This program is just one example of what Miami-Dade County is doing to ensure that every resident of Miami-Dade has access to safe, stable, and affordable housing,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement.

“Access to affordable housing is essential for the well-being and stability of our residents, which is why we continue investing in innovative and inclusive housing solutions that respond to the needs of our diverse communities,” she added.

According to the statement, applicants of the 2024 Tenant-Based waiting list who applied during the Phase One opening of the site-based waitlists will receive priority placement. All eligible applicants who apply during this Phase Two window will be entered into a computer-generated randomization process.

"Placement on a waitlist is not guaranteed, and program eligibility—including income limits and specific property criteria—must be met," the statement said.

For individuals who do not have access to internet or digital devices, assistance will be available at the following public libraries and Community Action and Human Services (CAHSD) locations:

Main Library – Downtown Area 101 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130

North Dade Regional Library 2455 NW 183 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Westchester Regional Library 9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165

Miami Beach Regional Library 227 22nd Street, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Naranja Branch Library 14850 SW 280th Street, Homestead, FL 33032

Community Action and Human Services - Accion 970 SW 1st Street, 4th Floor, Miami, FL 33130

Community Action and Human Services - Culmer 1600 NW 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

Community Action and Human Services - Edison 150 NW 79th Street, Miami, FL 33150

Community Action and Human Services - Florida City 1600 NW 6th Court, Florida City, FL 33034

Community Action and Human Services – Frankie Shannon Rolle/Coconut Grove 3750 South Dixie Highway, Suite 117, Miami, FL 33133

Community Action and Human Services – Reverend Edward T. Graham/Miami Gardens 16405 NW 25th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33054

Community Action and Human Services - Naranja 13955 SW 264th Street, Naranja, FL 33032

Applicant(s) must meet the property’s designation (e.g., elderly, disabled or family), the program

requirements and the income limits for the household composition established by the U.S.

Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), according to the statement.

2025 INCOME LIMITS

Number of persons in household Income 1 $43,400 2 $49,550 3 $55,570 4 $61,950 5 $66,950 6 $71,900 7 $76,850 8 $81,800 Source: Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD)

https://miamidadevoucher.myhousing.com/

According to Miami-Dade County's website, the plan is for low-income families. The criteria set by the program to determine eligibility are as follows:

1) Households Displaced by Government Action 2) Referrals from the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust 3) Veterans 4) Eligible In-Place Residents 5) Families with a Right to Return 6) Vulnerable Populations 7) Special Needs Households 8) Mobility Impaired 9) Hearing/Sight Impaired.

The person who fills out the application must be at least 18 years old and have the following information available for all members of the household: