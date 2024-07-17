Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County increases trash pickup fees

A floor amendment was introduced and passed, causing the waste collection fee in Miami-Dade County to increase by $150.

By NBC6

Garbage collection fees are going up in Miami-Dade County.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told commissioners they had to decide between a 21 percent increase in fees or borrowing $39 million to fill the budget hole in the 2024-25 fiscal year. She recommended the borrowing option.

However, after lengthy discussions, commissioners decided Monday on rate increases.

A floor amendment was introduced and passed, causing the waste collection fee in Miami-Dade County to go from $547 per household to $697 per household annually.

They felt the $150 increase was the best way to cover escalating costs, maintain levels of service and protect bonding capacity, as the county plans to build a new waste energy facility soon.

According to the county's website, Solid Waste Management provides waste collection and recycling services to more than 340,000 households in unincorporated Miami-Dade County and ten municipalities, including Aventura, Cutler Bay, Doral, Miami Gardens, Miami Lakes, Opa-locka, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, Sunny Isles Beach and Sweetwater.

