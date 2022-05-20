Miami-Dade County Launches $70M Fund to Help Spur Affordable Housing Projects

Miami-Dade County housing leaders announced a $70 million effort Friday morning to try and convince developers to build more affordable housing units.

This comes as many in South Florida struggle to keep up with rents, home prices, and other costs like insurance.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made the announcement Friday flanked by several partners in the private and non-profit community as part of her "Building Blocks Fund" she announced earlier this year. They hope this money can translate into 9,000 to 16,000 affordable housing units by 2025.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Most of the housing in South Florida is built by private developers who usually want to charge market-rate rents to make a profit and recover their money spent. This fund will pay developers to build units and charge lower rents.

NBC 6 spoke with Duanne Andrade, the Chief Strategic and Financial Officer from the Solar Energy Loan Fund, or SELF, alongside a property they helped finance in Overtown. The empty lot beside the YWCA will soon be 220-units of affordable units.

SELF is putting in $5 million with the help of JP Morgan Chase to the Building Blocks Fund, hoping the Overtown site can be replicated.

“You got to make it work for everybody. Everybody has to do well by doing this. Of course there is an affordable housing crisis, so the government and non-profits such as ourselves are focused on addressing those issues,” said Andrade.

Flanked by renderings of projects in the pipeline at the county, the groups made the announcement. Alliant Strategic, Belveron, MSquared, and Red Stone Equity are putting in $10 million each. National CORE, Miami Homes for All, and SELF are putting in $5 million. The Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development Department is putting in $15 million from taxpayers.

“Developers, I hope you’re listening. We’ve heard that you need more money, that your projects are stalled for lack of money. So here we’re bringing you money,” said Levine Cava.

Levine Cava tells NBC 6 they will have more funding commitments in time for the countywide housing summit on June 30.