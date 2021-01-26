Miami-Dade County Launches Phone Option for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

Miami-Dade County launched a new phone number for making COVID-19 vaccine appointments Tuesday and released a limited number of appointments.

The phone number - 305-614-2014 - began accepting appointments at 2 p.m. Appointments can also be made at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

The new number was set up to make it easier for vaccines to be distributed more efficiently to seniors 65 and older, county officials said.

"We are taking urgent action to ensure no communities are left behind and all our seniors 65 and older have equal access to this lifesaving vaccine. To distribute the vaccine equitably to vulnerable Miami-Dade County residents, we are proud to introduce a phone option to expand access to the vaccine to protect our county and move forward together," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement.

The county is also opening a new vaccine distribution site at Miami Dade College North Campus this week, and will reopen the vaccination site located at Zoo Miami.

All county vaccination sites are by appointment only.