Miami-Dade County Leaders Give Update on #Resilient305 Project

Leaders in Miami-Dade County say the '#Resilient305' project has made progress since being launched over a year ago.

“The purpose of this was to get us all together and agree on some common objectives some common goals that would raise everybody,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber an event Friday.

He is one of several mayors whose city is included in the project, which is overall aimed at making the community better for everyone.

“The best way to do this is to work collaboratively in a way that is good for everybody,” Gelber said. “All the ships rise in the harbor when the tide rises.”

The county is faced with issues including affordable housing, income inequality, traffic and infrastructure.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said that since #Resilient305's launch, there has been progress for nearly all of the 59 action items, including protecting Biscayne Bay.

“We know that it is under attack, and we need to do everything urgently to protect it,” Levine Cava said. “It’s the cornerstone of our public health, our environment and our regional economy, but it has been careening towards collapse.”

“This work touches upon all the critical aspects of our community and its future."

Recently, the state gave $20 million to protect the bay after dozens of dead fish washed ashore over the summer.

In the City of Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez said $200 million will be spent on adding pump stations in the city, and the city plans to plant 4,000 trees to help absorb water during flooding and with storm surges.

“We are working together to ensure that our beautiful paradise that we call home, stays just as wonderful for our children and my grandchildren, and everyone’s grandchildren for the years to come,” Levine Cava said.

She hopes to have all 34 municipalities onboard with the strategy in the near future.