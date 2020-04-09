Miami-Dade County Orders Essential Workers, Customers to Wear Face Masks

Miami-Dade County has issued an emergency measure ordering essential workers and customers to wear a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The order takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The order says people working in or visiting grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies, construction sites, public transit vehicles, vehicles for hire, and locations where social distancing measures are not possible to wear wear facial coverings as defined by the CDC.

A mask - which includes a face mask, homemade mask, or cloth covering with a scarf, bandana, handkerchief, or any other type of cloth covering - should cover the nose and mouth. N95 respirators should be reserved for healthcare workers.

Read the full order here.

Several cities in Miami-Dade County have already issued similar orders, as well as some cities in Broward County.