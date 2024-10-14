Miami-Dade County public housing waitlist to open Tuesday. Here's what to know

The Miami-Dade County Public Housing Waitlist is set to open Tuesday for eligible applicants looking for safe, affordable housing.

The initiative offers a crucial opportunity for eligible low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities to apply for housing, but only if applicants meet the necessary requirements.

It is important to note that applicants go to a waiting list and, if they meet the requirements, enter a random selection group generated by a computer. This time, only 5,000 applications will be allowed.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring that every resident of Miami-Dade County has access to safe, secure, and affordable housing, which is why we are working around the clock to find solutions to help our residents afford to live in our county,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “By opening this waitlist, we are taking meaningful action to support our most vulnerable populations—families, seniors, and persons with disabilities—ensuring they have the opportunity for stable housing that provides the foundation for a better quality of life.”

If you are looking to apply, here's everything you need to know:

What is the public housing waiting list?

Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development manages more than 6,000 units at 92 sites throughout Miami-Dade County.

The waiting list serves to give eligible applicants the chance to find affordable housing that is safe for them and their families.

A total of 7,500 applications will be selected randomly.

It is important to note, however, that submitting multiple applications will not increase your chances and may result in disqualification.

How do I apply?

The registration process is open from 12 a.m. on October 15 to 11:59 p.m. on October 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Only online applications will be accepted. To apply online, click here.

If you don't have internet access, the following libraries and county offices will provide help Monday through Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. until the registration period ends:

Main Library – 101 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33130

Model City Branch Library – Caleb – 2211 NW 54th Street, Miami, FL 33142

Community Action and Human Services – Rev. Edward T. Graham / Miami Gardens – 16405 NW 25th Avenue, Miami Gardens, FL 33054

Community Action and Human Services – Naranja – 13955 SW 264th Street, Naranja, FL 33032

Community Action and Human Services – Accion – 970 SW 1st Street, 4th Floor, Miami, FL 33130

Community Action and Human Services – Culmer – 1600 NW 3rd Avenue, Miami, FL 33136

Community Action and Human Services – Edison – 150 NW 79th Street, Miami, FL 33150

Community Action and Human Services – Florida City – 1600 NW 6th Court, Florida City, FL 33034

Community Action and Human Services – Frankie S. Rolle / Coconut Grove – 3750 S. Dixie Hwy, Suite 117, Miami, FL 33133

For questions regarding applications starting on October 15, 2024, applicants may contact the Miami-Dade County Department of Public Housing and Community Development Applicant Leasing Center by calling (786) 469-4300 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday (except holidays).

What are the requirements to be eligible?

According to the Miami-Dade County website, the plan is limited to low-income families.

The primary criteria used to determine an applicant's eligibility are the income limits set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The qualifying salary table posted on the program site has the following limits:

INCOME LIMITS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2024

Source: Department of Housing and Urban Development

There are certain preferences established by the program, which are classified as follows:

Displacement due to a natural disaster Displacement due to government action Homeless people Veterans Victims of domestic violence Preference for people 62 years of age or older

What information do I need to apply?

According PHCD, the person who is going to fill out the application must be of legal age (18 years) and must have the following information: