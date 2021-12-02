Miami-Dade County Public Schools Announce December Dates for COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at dozens of schools throughout the month of December and has expanded its voluntary vaccination program to include children ages 5-11.

To be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, students must be at least 5 years old on the day they are receiving it. They must also have a completed COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form, which will be available at the vaccination sites. Walk-ups are welcome.

To carry out the vaccination program, MDCPS has partnered with Miami-Dade County, The Children’s Trust, Florida Department of Health (FDOH), University of Miami Health System (UHealth) Pediatric Mobile Clinic, Jessie Trice Community Health Center (JTCHC), Community Health of South Florida (CHI) and Borinquen Medical Center (BMC).

The UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic sites will offer the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the flu vaccine, school-required immunizations, and COVID-19 testing.

Additionally, Miami-Dade County will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children and adults in the community at various school sites. All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine at these sites must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online here.

A list of available Miami-Dade vaccination locations, dates and times throughout the month of December can be found below. For a list of vaccination site locations in Broward County, click here.

Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 (2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Auburndale Elementary School (Central): 3255 SW 6th Street, Miami, 33135

Arcola Lake Elementary School (Central): 1037 NW 81st Street, Miami, 33150

Redland Elementary School (South): 24501 SW 162 Avenue, Miami, 33031

Aventura Waterways K-8 Center (North): 21101 NE 26th Avenue, Miami, 33180

Zora Neale Hurston Elementary School (South): 13137 SW 26th Street, Miami, 33175

Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Gloria Floyd Elementary School (South): 12650 SW 109th Avenue, Miami, 33176

Edison Park K-8 Center (Central): 500 NW 67th Street, Miami, 33150

Barbara Hawkins Elementary School (North): 19010 NW 37th Avenue, Miami Gardens,33056

Meadowlane Elementary School (North): 4280 W 8th Avenue, Hialeah, 33012

Banyan Elementary School (Central): 3060 SW 85th Avenue, Miami, 33155

Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

John I. Smith K-8 Center (Central): 10415 NW 52nd Street, Doral, 33178

Virginia A. Boone/ Highland Oaks ES (North): 20500 NE 24th Avenue, Miami, 33180

Wesley Mathews Elementary School (South): 12345 SW 18th Terrace, Miami, 33175

Ruth K. Broad/Bay Habor K-8 Center (North): 1155 93 Street, Bay Harbor Islands, 33154

Air Base K-8 Center (South): 12829 SW 272nd Street, Miami, 33032

Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Coral Reef Elementary School (South): 7955 SW 152 Street, Palmetto Bay, 33157

Citrus Grove Elementary School (Central): 2121 NW 5th Street, Miami, 33125

W.J. Bryan Elementary School (North): 1201 NE 125 Street, North Miami, 33161

North Hialeah Elementary School (North): 4251 East 5th Avenue, Hialeah, 33013

Charles R. Drew K-8 Center (Central): 1775 NW 60th Street, Miami, 33142

Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Bel-Aire Elementary School (South): 10205 SW 194th Street, Cutler Bay, 33157

Coconut Palm K-8 Academy (South): 24400 SW 124th Avenue, Homestead, 33032

Morningside K-8 Center (Central): 6620 NE 5th Avenue, Miami, 33138

Miami Beach Fienberg/Fisher K-8 Center (North): 1420 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, 33139

Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8 Center (North): 201 182 Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, 33160

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Miami Gardens Elementary School (North): 4444 NW 195th Street, Miami Gardens, 33055

Frances S. Tucker Elementary School (Central): 3500 Douglas Road, Miami, 33133

Riverside Elementary School (Central): 1190 SW 2nd Street, Miami, 33130

Dr. Manuel C. Barreiro Elementary School (South): 5125 SW 162 Avenue, Miami, 33185

Claude Pepper Elementary School (South): 14550 SW 96th Street, Miami, 33186

Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 (2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

South Hialeah Elementary School (Central): 265 E 5th Street, Hialeah, 33010

Lenora B. Smith Elementary School (Central): 4700 NW 12th Avenue, Miami, 33127

James H. Bright/J.W. Johnson Elementary School (North): 2530 West 10th Avenue, Hialeah, 33010

Bob Graham Education Center (North): 15901 NW 79th Avenue, Miami Lakes, 33016

Leewood K-8 Center (South): 10343 SW 124th Street, Miami, 33176

Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Hubert O. Sibley K-8 Academy (North): 255 NW 115 Street, Miami, 33168

Kendall Square K-8 Center (South): 9325 SW 169th Place, Miami, 33196

Cypress K-8 Center (South): 5400 SW 112th Court, Miami, 33165

Shenandoah Elementary School (Central): 1023 SW 21 Avenue, Miami, 33135

Silver Bluff Elementary School (Central): 2609 SW 25th Avenue, Miami, 33133

Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Palm Springs Elementary School (North): 6304 East 1st Avenue, Hialeah, 33013

Golden Glades Elementary School (North): 16520 NW 28th Avenue, Miami, Gardens, 33054

Vineland K-8 Center (South): 8455 SW 119th Street, Miami, 33156

Frank C. Martin K-8 Center (South): 14250 Boggs Drive, Miami, 33176

Kelsey Pharr Elementary School (Central): 2000 NW 46th Street, Miami, 33142

Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

Miami Heights Elementary School (South): 17661 SW 117th Avenue, Miami, 33177

E.W.F. Stirrup Elementary School (Central): 330 NW 97th Avenue, Miami, 33172

Coral Terrace Elementary School (Central): 6801 SW 24th Street, Miami, 33155

Colonial Drive Elementary School (South): 10755 SW 160th Street, Miami, 33157

North Glade Elementary School (North): 5000 NW 177th Street, Miami, 33055

Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 (3 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

Seminole Elementary School (Central): 121 SW 78th Place, Miami, 33144

Poinciana Elementary School (Central): 6745 NW 23rd Avenue, Miami, 33147

Avocado Elementary School (South): 16969 SW 294th Street, Miami, 33030

Brentwood Elementary School (North): 3101 NW 191 Street, Miami Gardens, 33056

David Lawrence Jr. K-8 Center (North): 15000 Bay Vista Blvd, North Miami, 33181

Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

William Lehman Elementary School (South): 10990 SW 113th Place, Miami, 33176

Kenwood K-8 Center (South): 9300 SW 79th Avenue, Miami, 33156

G.W. Carver Elementary School (Central): 238 Grand Avenue, Coral Gables, 33133

Hibiscus Elementary School (North): 18701 NW 1st Avenue, Miami Gardens, 33169

Madie Ives K-8 Preparatory Academy (North): 20770 NE 14th Avenue, Miami, 33179

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 (2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)