Miami-Dade County Public Schools Announce December Dates for COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will continue to offer the COVID-19 vaccine at dozens of schools throughout the month of December and has expanded its voluntary vaccination program to include children ages 5-11.
To be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, students must be at least 5 years old on the day they are receiving it. They must also have a completed COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form, which will be available at the vaccination sites. Walk-ups are welcome.
To carry out the vaccination program, MDCPS has partnered with Miami-Dade County, The Children’s Trust, Florida Department of Health (FDOH), University of Miami Health System (UHealth) Pediatric Mobile Clinic, Jessie Trice Community Health Center (JTCHC), Community Health of South Florida (CHI) and Borinquen Medical Center (BMC).
The UHealth Pediatric Mobile Clinic sites will offer the COVID-19 vaccine as well as the flu vaccine, school-required immunizations, and COVID-19 testing.
Additionally, Miami-Dade County will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to children and adults in the community at various school sites. All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine at these sites must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed online here.
A list of available Miami-Dade vaccination locations, dates and times throughout the month of December can be found below. For a list of vaccination site locations in Broward County, click here.
Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 (2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Auburndale Elementary School (Central): 3255 SW 6th Street, Miami, 33135
- Arcola Lake Elementary School (Central): 1037 NW 81st Street, Miami, 33150
- Redland Elementary School (South): 24501 SW 162 Avenue, Miami, 33031
- Aventura Waterways K-8 Center (North): 21101 NE 26th Avenue, Miami, 33180
- Zora Neale Hurston Elementary School (South): 13137 SW 26th Street, Miami, 33175
Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Gloria Floyd Elementary School (South): 12650 SW 109th Avenue, Miami, 33176
- Edison Park K-8 Center (Central): 500 NW 67th Street, Miami, 33150
- Barbara Hawkins Elementary School (North): 19010 NW 37th Avenue, Miami Gardens,33056
- Meadowlane Elementary School (North): 4280 W 8th Avenue, Hialeah, 33012
- Banyan Elementary School (Central): 3060 SW 85th Avenue, Miami, 33155
Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- John I. Smith K-8 Center (Central): 10415 NW 52nd Street, Doral, 33178
- Virginia A. Boone/ Highland Oaks ES (North): 20500 NE 24th Avenue, Miami, 33180
- Wesley Mathews Elementary School (South): 12345 SW 18th Terrace, Miami, 33175
- Ruth K. Broad/Bay Habor K-8 Center (North): 1155 93 Street, Bay Harbor Islands, 33154
- Air Base K-8 Center (South): 12829 SW 272nd Street, Miami, 33032
Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Coral Reef Elementary School (South): 7955 SW 152 Street, Palmetto Bay, 33157
- Citrus Grove Elementary School (Central): 2121 NW 5th Street, Miami, 33125
- W.J. Bryan Elementary School (North): 1201 NE 125 Street, North Miami, 33161
- North Hialeah Elementary School (North): 4251 East 5th Avenue, Hialeah, 33013
- Charles R. Drew K-8 Center (Central): 1775 NW 60th Street, Miami, 33142
Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Bel-Aire Elementary School (South): 10205 SW 194th Street, Cutler Bay, 33157
- Coconut Palm K-8 Academy (South): 24400 SW 124th Avenue, Homestead, 33032
- Morningside K-8 Center (Central): 6620 NE 5th Avenue, Miami, 33138
- Miami Beach Fienberg/Fisher K-8 Center (North): 1420 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, 33139
- Norman S. Edelcup/Sunny Isles Beach K-8 Center (North): 201 182 Drive, Sunny Isles Beach, 33160
Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Miami Gardens Elementary School (North): 4444 NW 195th Street, Miami Gardens, 33055
- Frances S. Tucker Elementary School (Central): 3500 Douglas Road, Miami, 33133
- Riverside Elementary School (Central): 1190 SW 2nd Street, Miami, 33130
- Dr. Manuel C. Barreiro Elementary School (South): 5125 SW 162 Avenue, Miami, 33185
- Claude Pepper Elementary School (South): 14550 SW 96th Street, Miami, 33186
Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 (2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- South Hialeah Elementary School (Central): 265 E 5th Street, Hialeah, 33010
- Lenora B. Smith Elementary School (Central): 4700 NW 12th Avenue, Miami, 33127
- James H. Bright/J.W. Johnson Elementary School (North): 2530 West 10th Avenue, Hialeah, 33010
- Bob Graham Education Center (North): 15901 NW 79th Avenue, Miami Lakes, 33016
- Leewood K-8 Center (South): 10343 SW 124th Street, Miami, 33176
Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Hubert O. Sibley K-8 Academy (North): 255 NW 115 Street, Miami, 33168
- Kendall Square K-8 Center (South): 9325 SW 169th Place, Miami, 33196
- Cypress K-8 Center (South): 5400 SW 112th Court, Miami, 33165
- Shenandoah Elementary School (Central): 1023 SW 21 Avenue, Miami, 33135
- Silver Bluff Elementary School (Central): 2609 SW 25th Avenue, Miami, 33133
Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Palm Springs Elementary School (North): 6304 East 1st Avenue, Hialeah, 33013
- Golden Glades Elementary School (North): 16520 NW 28th Avenue, Miami, Gardens, 33054
- Vineland K-8 Center (South): 8455 SW 119th Street, Miami, 33156
- Frank C. Martin K-8 Center (South): 14250 Boggs Drive, Miami, 33176
- Kelsey Pharr Elementary School (Central): 2000 NW 46th Street, Miami, 33142
Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 (9 a.m. - 2 p.m.)
- Miami Heights Elementary School (South): 17661 SW 117th Avenue, Miami, 33177
- E.W.F. Stirrup Elementary School (Central): 330 NW 97th Avenue, Miami, 33172
- Coral Terrace Elementary School (Central): 6801 SW 24th Street, Miami, 33155
- Colonial Drive Elementary School (South): 10755 SW 160th Street, Miami, 33157
- North Glade Elementary School (North): 5000 NW 177th Street, Miami, 33055
Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 (3 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Seminole Elementary School (Central): 121 SW 78th Place, Miami, 33144
- Poinciana Elementary School (Central): 6745 NW 23rd Avenue, Miami, 33147
- Avocado Elementary School (South): 16969 SW 294th Street, Miami, 33030
- Brentwood Elementary School (North): 3101 NW 191 Street, Miami Gardens, 33056
- David Lawrence Jr. K-8 Center (North): 15000 Bay Vista Blvd, North Miami, 33181
Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 (3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- William Lehman Elementary School (South): 10990 SW 113th Place, Miami, 33176
- Kenwood K-8 Center (South): 9300 SW 79th Avenue, Miami, 33156
- G.W. Carver Elementary School (Central): 238 Grand Avenue, Coral Gables, 33133
- Hibiscus Elementary School (North): 18701 NW 1st Avenue, Miami Gardens, 33169
- Madie Ives K-8 Preparatory Academy (North): 20770 NE 14th Avenue, Miami, 33179
Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 (2:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.)
- Myrtle Grove K-8 Center (North): 3125 NW 176th Street, Miami Gardens, 33056
- Coconut Grove Elementary School (Central): 3351 Matilda Street, Miami, 33133
- Coral Park Elementary School (Central): 1225 SW 97th Avenue, Miami, 33174
- Winston Park K-8 Center (South): 13200 SW 79th Street, Miami, 33183
- Bowman Ashe/Doolin Elementary School (South): 6601 SW 152 Avenue, Miami, 33193