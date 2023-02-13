Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Shuts Down Rumor of Schools Closing

By NBC 6

ClassroomEmpty
Getty Images

Miami-Dade County Public Schools shut down a rumor that all of its schools would be closed Monday following a post from a hoax social media account.

The school district posted a tweet Monday addressing the rumor and said the social media account was posting “inaccurate information.”

The school district has not released any additional information about the hoax account.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us