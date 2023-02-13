Miami-Dade County Public Schools Shuts Down Rumor of Schools Closing

Miami-Dade County Public Schools shut down a rumor that all of its schools would be closed Monday following a post from a hoax social media account.

The school district posted a tweet Monday addressing the rumor and said the social media account was posting “inaccurate information.”

Attention parents! We have been made aware of a hoax account posting inaccurate information about schools closing. All @MDCPS schools, including Doral area schools are OPEN today, Monday, February 13, 2023. pic.twitter.com/OOGJ4bH9FO — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) February 13, 2023

The school district has not released any additional information about the hoax account.