Miami-Dade County Reports First West Nile Virus Case of the Year

Miami-Dade County reported its first case of West Nile virus of 2020, health officials said Saturday.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County issued a mosquito-borne illness alert after the virus was confirmed in a resident.

Most people infected with West Nile virus -- which is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito -- do not feel sick.

About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms such as headache, pain and fatigue. People with mild illness typically recover within about a week with symptomatic treatment. Less than 1% of infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.

Health officials are reminding the public to take preventative measures against mosquitos and remember to "drain and cover."

More info can be found on the DOH website.