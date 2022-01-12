Miami-Dade County Residents Urged to Go Green, Recycle Their Christmas Trees

With the new year underway, the Department of Solid Waste Management is collecting Christmas trees as part of their Christmas Tree Recycling Program.

Service area residents can recycle their clean, decoration-free natural Christmas trees by taking them to select Trash and Recycling Center or the West Miami-Dade Home Chemical Collection Center.

The trees will be recycled into mulch, available to residents on a first-come, first-served basis beginning in spring 2022.

Service area residents can bring their trees in for recycling to one of the following Trash and Recycling Centers. All locations are open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They are:

Eureka Drive – 9401 SW 184 St.

Golden Glades – 140 NW 160 St.

Moody Drive – 12970 SW 268 St.

North Dade Landfill – 21500 NW 47 Ave.

Norwood – 19901 NW 7th Ave.

Palm Springs North – 7870 NW 178 St.

Snapper Creek – 2200 SW 117 Ave.

South Miami Heights – 20800 SW 117 Ct.

West Little River – 1830 NW 79 St.

West Perrine – 16651 SW 107 Ave.

The Home Chemical Collection Center located at 8801 NW 58 Street in West Miami-Dade will also accept natural Christmas trees. This location is open seven days a week for tree drop off only, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade County residents who are unable to drop off their Christmas tree at any of the designated trash and recycling centers or the West Miami-Dade Home Chemical Collection Center can place it at the curbside.

Crews will collect Christmas trees from curbsides throughout the service area during two sweeps.

First Christmas Tree Collection Sweep: January 5th – January 16th Trees will be collected on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays Place tree at the curb by Wednesday, January 5th.

Final Christmas Tree Collection Sweep: January 19th – January 30th Trees will be collected on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays Place tree at the curb by Wednesday, January 19th.



Residents who are unable to drop off their tree for recycling or who do not want to wait for curbside collection can use one of their available scheduled bulky waste pickups to have the tree collected.

For additional information click here.