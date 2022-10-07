Miami-Dade County Sending Water and Sewer Staff to Assist in Rebuild After Ian

Members of Miami-Dade County’s Water and Sewer Department will travel to portions of southwest Florida on Friday to assist in the recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.

More than 20 water utility professionals will travel to Fort Myers Beach to assist the city in repairing damage to the infrastructure and re-establish water service.

Miami-Dade WASD will continue to help provide recovery support in the coming weeks to portions of the state where the Category 4 storm struck on September 28.

It’s the latest efforts from first responders in the county to help those in need across the Sunshine State.

A caravan of Miami-Dade police officers left the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium Wednesday to drive to Southwest Florida’s and help those affected by Ian.

MDPD Director Alfredo Ramirez III said more than 50 Miami-Dade officers went to Charlotte County ready to assist in the recovery efforts as needed.

Ramirez said many of the officers specialize in quick tactical responses, like building searches and they’re not coming empty handed.

“They have a whole bunch of tools,” said Ramirez. “They have wood, heavy machinery, equipment that’s designed to get the roof stabilized, electric saws, things of that nature.”

The officers are experienced with hurricane response and were previously deployed to the Florida Keys during Hurricane Irma.