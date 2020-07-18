Miami-Dade County Sets Up Helpline For Residents Who Need to Isolate

Miami-Dade County has set up a helpline for residents to call in case they need a temporary hotel room to isolate during the pandemic.

The helpline can be reached daily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 305-468-5800. Residents who need to isolate from family members while they wait for test results are encouraged to call, as well as those who have come in contact with someone who tested positive, regardless of symptoms.

"The recent spike in COVID-19 infections among 18- to 34-year-olds has put multigenerational households, common in Miami-Dade County, at particular risk of having an older member end up in the hospital," Gimenez said in a press release Saturday.

On Friday, Gimenez had announced that the county would fund 400 more hotel rooms for coronavirus patients who have been recommended by the state to isolate for some time following release from the hospital.

The program is a collaboration between the county and the state of Florida.

“As we continue to take tough measures to tamp down the spread of the virus, we must do all we can to protect our seniors and at-risk families, as well as our hospital personnel, who have been working nonstop throughout this pandemic,” Mayor Gimenez said.