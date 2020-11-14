Miami-Dade County Surpasses 200K Coronavirus Cases

Florida added more than 4,500 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, 34% of which were found in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, still the most hard hit in the state.

The 4,544 new cases brought the state's total to 875,096, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

An additional 44 virus-related deaths were reported among Florida residents Saturday, bringing the death toll to 17,489. Another 215 non-residents have also died from the disease in the state, one more than Friday's count.

Deaths may have occurred days or weeks ago, due to the time it takes to confirm that they are coronavirus related.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 9.95% in Saturday's report, a significant increase from Friday's reported rate of 7.95%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 11.41% in Saturday's report, also an increase from Friday's 9.18% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 200,259 cases Saturday, an increase of about 1,190 since Friday, along with 3,707 COVID-related deaths, one more than in Friday's report.

In Broward County, there were 93,868 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 350, along with 1,585 virus-related deaths, four more than in Friday's report.

Palm Beach County had 57,661 COVID-19 and 1,622 deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 2,752 cases and 25 deaths.