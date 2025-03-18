Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County tax collector uncovers network of scalpers selling DMV appointments

Until the shakedown can be stamped out, Fernandez is pleading with county residents to not pay for something that is free

By NBC6

An underground network of appointment scalpers operating in Miami-Dade County may soon set up their last Department of Motor Vehicle appointment.

The county's tax collector, Dariel Fernandez, said the bad actors who hoard free DMV appointments and then re-sell them at a profit have been uncovered.

Fernandez is working closely with Miami-Dade County law enforcement to end the hustle that's causing chaos and is costing individuals hundreds.

NBC6 has reported about long lines at Miami-Dade DMV offices. Fernandez previously said they were working on increasing staff and investing in technology to tackle the sale of appointments in the black market.

Until the shakedown can be stamped out, Fernandez is pleading with county residents to not pay for something absolutely free.

