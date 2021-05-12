Miami-Dade County to Accept Applications for Section 8 Housing

Starting Thursday, May 13, Miami-Dade County will open the application process for its Section 8 Housing program.

It has been closed since 2008, and the process is being compared to winning the lottery.

“For over 13 years, people have been waiting and waiting just for a chance at affordable housing,” said Daniella Pierre, President of the NAACP Miami-Dade Branch.

Pierre has been out spreading the word, encouraging people to apply.

“One out of four families who actually apply actually get a chance to receive a housing choice vouchers. This is so critical as we have stagnant wages, as we have an affordable housing crisis, to be able to have an opportunity to choose where you live affordably. It’s like winning the lottery,” she said.

Arstella Smith is hoping for a chance to have the government pay 70% of her rent.

“It would be a big relief and a big burden lifted up for me, but at the same time with my income, they also add my son's income so that takes us over the income eligibility,” she told NBC 6.

Arstella was denied back in 2008, the last time applications in Miami-Dade were accepted.

She was one of more than 72,000 applications. Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development Department says it will select 5,000 applicants through a random selection computerized process to be added to a waitlist. The goal is to re-open the list every 12-15 months to provide more opportunities.

The income qualifications are:

1 person in a household: $31,650

2 people in a household: $36,200

4 people in a household: $45,200 and continues.

“I’m hopeful that this will be something to allow people to apply more frequently but not just to apply but to get the voucher,” said Pierre.

You can apply and get more information at MiamiDadeVoucher.MyHousing.com.

While online applications are highly encouraged, you can submit a paper form.

You can stop by one of the four regional public libraries:

MAIN LIBRARY – Downtown Area

101 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33130

NORTH DADE REGIONAL

2455 NW 183 Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

WESTCHESTER REGIONAL

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

SOUTH DADE REGIONAL

10750 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

The online process will begin at 12:00 p.m. on May 13, 2021, and end at 11:59 p.m. on May 27, 2021.