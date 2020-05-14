Miami-Dade County Unveils Color System For Reopening Stages

Miami-Dade County has unveiled a color code system to let residents know what closures and shutdowns are still in place and what businesses are allowed to reopen as the county enters phase one and begins to ease restrictions.

The system was published in a guide called "The New Normal," which was prepared by the county to help residents and business owners in Miami-Dade navigate phase one of reopening.

"The color flag identification system below will be used to communicate each day where we are on the continuum of the New Normal," the guide reads.

"Depending upon the situation, we may take intermediate steps between these phases, but knowing what color phase we are in will help you navigate your activities."

RED: Most stringent closures; only essential businesses open; social distancing and facial covering requirements in place

ORANGE: Parks and open spaces open; preparations taking place to reopen other sectors with strict capacity requirements in place; social distancing and facial covering requirements in place

YELLOW: Limited opening of non-essential businesses and other facilities; strict capacity requirements in place; social distancing and facial covering requirements in place

GREEN: More expansive opening of businesses and facilities; capacity requirements expanded; social distancing and facial covering requirements in place

BLUE: New normal is in place; all businesses and facilities open; social distancing and facial coverings encouraged

The guide notes that the county will move into the yellow flag phase on May 18th, and allow "non-essential businesses to open with stringent capacity and safety rules in place."