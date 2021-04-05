Miami-Dade County's Covid Curfew Will Be Lifted April 12: Mayor

Miami-Dade's COVID-19 curfew will be lifted next week, the county's mayor announced Monday.

Speaking at a news conference, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the county's curfew will be lifted on Monday, April 12.

The curfew was put in place last year as the coronavirus pandemic intensified in South Florida.

Levine Cava said the decision was made as the county's positivity rate has been steadily trending downward and as vaccine availability has increased.

"Our single best tool of course is this vaccine, it's the only thing that will end this pandemic so that we can get back to normal and rebuilding our economy," Levine Cava said.

The mayor said around 72% of people age 65 and older have been vaccinated in Miami-Dade, with more than 800,000 receiving at least one dose.

Among other new guidelines the mayor announced are the reopening of senior centers and allowing childcare centers to double their capacity.

Levine Cava encouraged people to continue to wear masks and socially distance.