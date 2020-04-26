Miami-Dade Court Officials Ask People to Self-Monitor After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

Miami-Dade court officials are asking some people to self-monitor after a courthouse employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Miami-Dade County’s Internal Services Department, the employee worked at the Dade County Courthouse at 73rd West Flagler Street. The last time the employee was at the courthouse was April 22nd.

Officials say people they have identified as being in close contact with the employee are being asked to self-monitor.

However, any person that has been in the following locations of the courthouse are also being asked to do the same:

Floor 1

Floor 2 (Mezzanine)

Floor 15

Floor 16

Floor 17

Floor 18

Floor 20

Floor 22

Self-monitoring includes checking your temperature twice a day and being on the lookout for any symptoms of COVID-19.