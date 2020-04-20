Miami-Dade Creates Mask Donation Sites for County’s Homeless Population

Miami-Dade’s Homeless Trust is setting up several mask donation sites across the county for the thousands of unsheltered homeless individuals facing the coronavirus pandemic.

The trust says an estimated 3,400 masks, or homemade face coverings, are needed to meet local emergency orders and recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We simply can’t do it alone,” Trust chairman Ron Book says. “Our continuum of care is focused 24/7 on COVID-19 mitigation. Masks and cloth face coverings are one of the big missing links.”

Miami-Dade’s Public Library System has teamed up with the Trust and has created the following five drop-off locations:

Aventura Branch

South Miami Branch

Arcola Lakes Branch

Kendall Lakes Branch

West Dade Regional Library

Drop off locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

For more information on donations, visit the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust website.