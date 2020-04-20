coronavirus

Miami-Dade Creates Mask Donation Sites for County’s Homeless Population

Miami-Dade’s Homeless Trust is setting up several mask donation sites across the county for the thousands of unsheltered homeless individuals facing the coronavirus pandemic.

The trust says an estimated 3,400 masks, or homemade face coverings, are needed to meet local emergency orders and recommendations made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We simply can’t do it alone,” Trust chairman Ron Book says. “Our continuum of care is focused 24/7 on COVID-19 mitigation. Masks and cloth face coverings are one of the big missing links.”

Local

coronavirus 1 hour ago

6% of Florida Unemployment Claims Have Been Paid Out

coronavirus 12 mins ago

Jeter Says He’s Forgoing Salary During Pandemic: Sources

Miami-Dade’s Public Library System has teamed up with the Trust and has created the following five drop-off locations:

Aventura Branch

South Miami Branch

Arcola Lakes Branch

Kendall Lakes Branch

West Dade Regional Library

Drop off locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

For more information on donations, visit the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust website.

This article tagged under:

coronavirushomelessMiami-Dade County Homeless Trust
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us