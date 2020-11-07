Miami-Dade Declares State of Emergency Due to Tropical Storm Eta, Cities Distribute Sandbags

South Florida is bracing itself for the potential impacts of Eta, which strengthened to a Tropical Storm Saturday as it made its way over the Caribbean and towards the Gulf.

On Friday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared a state of emergency, noting taht the county would be opening its evacuation center at 2 p.m. Saturday at the fairgrounds located at 10901 Coral Way, Gate 2 for residents who may need refuge.

"All residents should secure objects that winds could blow around, such as garbage carts, patio furniture, garden tools and toys," the mayor's office said in a press release. Gimenez was expected to speak at a press conference Saturday at 11 a.m.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for Miami-Dade and the Keys, while a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Broward. We also have a Flood Watch (6”+) and Wind Advisory (35 mph gusts) for Miami-Dade and Broward.

Waves of rain will spiral through between now and Tuesday, and winds could top out at 65 mph near the center of the storm Sunday night into Monday.

Steve MacLaughlin has the latest on Eta, which was just upgraded to a Tropical Storm as winds continue to strengthen.

The city of Hialeah Gardens will be distributing sand bags to residents Sunday at 13601 Northwest 107 Avenue. All residents will be allowed up to five bags per vehicle. If you need further information please contact Mayor Yioset De La Cruz at 305-558-4144, ydelacruz@cityofhialeahgardens.com.

The City of Opa-locka will also distribute sandbags to city residents between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, while supplies last. The distribution will take place at the Public Works and Utilities Department located at 12950 Northwest 42nd Avenue.

Eta will approach from the southeast and make that sharp turn and streak west across South Florida. The exact spot that turn happens will determine who sees a direct hit from the tropical storm and who is on the dirty side of the storm, which will bring the spiral bands of rain and wind, some brief storm surge and even isolated tornadoes.

The South Florida Water Management District said they are lowering canals and staffing pump stations and control rooms as they watch the forecast. They advised residents to secure any loose items that could clog storm drains or swales.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also was reminding residents of safety precautions they can take.

"If you see standing water, whether it’s driving or walking or biking, it is never a good idea to walk or drive into flooded areas as water may be deeper than it appears hiding all kinds of hazards like debris or sharp objects," Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez said.