Miami-Dade deputy arrested on battery, false imprisonment charges

A deputy of the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office was arrested on charges of battery and false imprisonment.

Lt. Daniel Chala was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Monday.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said in a statement: "I am disappointment [sic] to learn that one of my deputies has been arrested. I expect every member of this office to conduct themselves with integrity, professionalism, and respect for the oath they have taken. When someone falls short of those expectations, it tarnishes our profession and the public’s trust."

NBC6 is working to learn more details about Chala's charges.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.