‘It's been a long road': Miami-Dade deputy who survived shooting by ex-girlfriend retires

After a 20-year career with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Deputy Damian Colon said farewell to his colleagues at a retirement ceremony Monday.

"I appreciate everyone that has been behind me throughout this road. It's been a long road," Colon said.

The end of Colon’s police career was marked by resilience and perseverance after he almost died in November 2022.

"What an accomplishment. Two and a half years ago, we never thought we would be celebrating a day like today," said his brother, Sgt. David Colon.

Colon’s ex-girlfriend, a former Miami Dade Schools Officer, is accused of tracking him on an app and then shooting him in the head at his Hialeah home.

Colon survived the attack but continues his road to recovery with multiple surgeries and therapies.

"Those people suffering from these types of injuries that are so serious like brain injury, this is a testament to the fact that you can continue and you will recover," Sgt. Colon said.

In addition to celebrating Deputy Colon’s accomplishments and multiple roles throughout the years in the department, his colleagues also spoke out about domestic violence.

"When you see it you need to do something about it, do not wait. Do not hesitate. Do not hope and wait and think that something is going to not happen or things are going to get better," Major Yolande Jacinthe said. "If you are in a relationship with someone and they are emotionally or physically abusive towards you, you need to do something and get out of that relationship."

Colon’s ex-girlfriend remains in jail. She is facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder.