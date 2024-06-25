Miami-Dade files lawsuit to evict owners of Miami Seaquarium

Miami-Dade filed a lawsuit Tuesday to evict the owners of the Miami Seaquarium, the latest move in the battle between the county and the marine entertainment spot.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she decided to move forward with the lawsuit after The Dolphin Company, which owns and operates the Seaquarium, didn't vacate the premises in April after they were served with an eviction notice.

"Our ultimate priority has always been to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the hundreds of animals in the Seaquarium’s care, and it’s critical that we proceed in a manner that best protects them," Levine Cava and Miami-Dade Commissioner Raquel Regalado said in a joint statement Tuesday. "Miami-Dade County continues to believe that the grounds for the termination of the lease are still present, and for that reason we have decided to continue with the eviction process in court. We expect the Dolphin Company to take the necessary steps to vacate the premises and ensure that the transition is done in a safe and orderly manner, especially for the animals under their care."

The operator of the Miami Seaquarium filed a lawsuit Friday against Miami-Dade County days before their eviction.

NBC6 has reached out to The Dolphin Company for comment and was waiting to hear back.

The Dolphin Company previously filed a federal lawsuit against the county, claiming unfair targeting of the Seaquarium, restrictive zoning hindering the facility's growth, and breach of lease agreement.

The county moved to evict the company after multiple U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that found issues at the Seaquarium, including inadequate care for animals.

Levine Cava cited a “long and troubling history of violations” in a lease termination notice sent on March 7 to the chief executive officer of The Dolphin Company.

The company was told to vacate the property by April 21, according to the letter from the mayor's office. The lease was originally set to be up in 2044.

The Miami Seaquarium was famously home to Lolita, the beloved orca that died back in August. Animal rights activists had sought her freedom for years. The orca spent much of her life in a tank that measures 80 feet by 35 feet and is 20 feet deep, and stopped performing in shows at the Seaquarium in 2022.

The Seaquarium opened in 1955 overlooking Biscayne Bay and was among the first theme parks devoted to marine life. It garnered international attention in the 1960s when the television series “Flipper” was filmed there.