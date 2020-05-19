Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Announces New Chief

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has a new chief - the same man who has held the job on an interim basis for the last five months.

On Monday, Mayor Carlos Gimenez made the official appointment of Alan Cominsky on a full-time basis to the position. Cominsky had been the interim chief since December 10th.

“He has proven himself to be a dedicated professional throughout his 25 years of service to the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department. Chief Cominsky has demonstrated outstanding leadership, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic," Gimenez said in a statement. "I am confident of his ability to continue to lead the department moving forward through these challenging times."

Cominsky has served in various positions since joining the department in 1995, including as the assistant fire chief for Technical and Support Services and as the department’s Fire Marshal.

The South Florida native earned an Associate Degree in Science and an Associate Degree in Arts from Miami-Dade Community College and both a Bachelor’s Degree in Public Administration and Master's Degree in Public Administration from Barry University.