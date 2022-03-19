Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Honoring Brave Workers During Medal Day Ceremony

Some of the bravest and most dedicated members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are being honored Saturday.

The department's Medal Day Ceremony, being held at loanDepot park, honors the recipients of the Employee Valor and Excellence Awards for their meritorious efforts, selfless courage and devotion to duty.

"Their unwavering strength, professionalism and exceptional leadership in the fire service is demonstrated here today as well as daily throughout our Department, and I couldn't be more proud," MDFR Chief Alan Cominsky said.

MDFR will honor employees for their contributions to the department, including the Gold Medal of Valor, Bronze Medal of Valor, Life Saving Award, Major Campaign Award, Employee Excellence and the Unit Citation Award.

A Special Mission Ribbon Award will be given recognizing those involved in the search and rescue efforts during the Surfside building collapse last June.

