Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lieutenant arrested on robbery charge

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue lieutenant was arrested on a robbery charge after police said he grabbed his ex-wife's cellphone during an argument last month.

Fahim Mortazavi, 41, was arrested Thursday morning on one count of strongarm robbery, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Fahim Mortazavi

According to the report, the alleged incident happened back on Dec. 30 at his ex-wife's home in Kendale Lakes.

Mortazavi had show up at the home to pick up their three children when the exw-fe started recording their interaction, the report said.

He saw she was recording and the two got into a verbal altercation, and at one point Mortazavi "forcefully removed the victim's cellphone from her hand," the report said.

They struggled over the phone as Mortazavi tried to erase the recording, but when he realized he was unable to delete the video he returned the phone, the report said.

On Wednesday, Mortazavi's attorney contacted police to say the lieutenant would be surrendering on Thursday. He was then booked into jail.

In a statement Thursday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said Mortazavi had been placed on administrative duty.

"Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) has been made aware of the arrest of one of our firefighters. The employee was immediately placed on administrative duty pending the completion of the investigation," the statement read. "Even though the incident related to the arrest happened off-duty, all MDFR employees are expected to adhere to a code of conduct that upholds our values of integrity and professionalism."