Miami-Dade firefighter arrested after allegedly pushing 70-year-old man to the ground

A Miami-Dade firefighter is behind bars after he pushed a man to the ground during a disagreement in a southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Fernando Cardenas, 70, didn’t mince words when speaking about the man who he says pushed him to the ground so violently that he was left with scratches on his back.

It all happened Wednesday around 7:15 when the deputies were called to Southwest 125th Place and Southwest 147th Terrace inside the Villas of Deerwood neighborhood.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived, they found Cardenas on the ground and two men next to him. One of those men was 23-year-old Fernando Herrera.

A couple of years ago, Herrera was receiving his badge as a newly minted Miami-Dade firefighter. Now, he’s in a different uniform and facing a battery on a person 65 or older charge.

Cardenas said all he did was tell Hererra not to park in his parking spot and pointed to where the guest parking spots are.

Herrera told deputies he had parked in an undesignated parking spot to go fishing.

Cardenas told NBC6 that Herrera yelled obscenities at him and his wife. He said he is alive by a miracle because if his head had landed on the concrete, it’d be a much different story.

Herrera was granted bond and says he will seek a private attorney.