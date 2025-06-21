Miami-Dade had the most boat accidents in Florida last year: FWC report

In Florida's coastal life, boats have been used as a luxurious commodity, however, accidents have been an unfortunate constant.

According to a recent report released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, there were 685 reportable accidents in 2024.

Overall, the state had a higher count in comparison to the 659 boat accidents in 2023.

Miami-Dade County found itself in the top spot, totaling 75 accidents in 2024, followed by Monroe County with 69 and Palm Beach with 45.

BOAT ACCIDENTS IN FLORIDA IN 2024

Miami-Dade County: 75

Monroe County: 69

Palm Beach County: 45

Pinellas County: 42

Okaloosa County: 37

Lee County: 35

Brevard County: 29

Sarasota County: 29

St. Johns County: 21

Broward County: 20

These are some of the recent boat accidents in South Florida:

June 6th, 2025

Around 6:00 a.m., more than 25 fire rescue units, along with other officials, speedily headed near Northeast 163rd Street and Collins Avenue as multiples vessels were reported to have been caught on fire.

Officials confirmed that six vessels were total losses and if left alone the entire dock and marina could have burned.

MAY 28th, 2025

At 9:30 a.m. a 30-foot boat was found completely engulfed in flames and smoke in Fort Lauderdale.

Officials said there was a man onboard, who jumped off the boat and swam ashore, that suffered serious burns and was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

The investigators suspected fuel vapors may have ignited and caused a quick explosion.

MAY 26th, 2025

During Memorial Day, eleven people were rushed to the hospital as the boat they were on had exploded while out on a sandbar near 9th Street near the New River Triangle.

NBC6, at first, was told that a man within the group was in a medically induced coma with third-degree burns covering 70% of his body.

Later, it was revealed of his passing by the family through a GoFundeMe page they put up to cover funeral and burial fees.

Officials blamed the fuel vapors for the explosion.

MAY 5th, 2025

The partial sinking of a 63-foot Lamborghini boat, that ended up having no injuries from the 32 people on board.

There was no immediate identification of the owner. The cause of the sinking also remained unknown.

The boat ended up not being a hazard to navigation as commercial salvage was trying to recover it.

MAY 11th, 2024

15-year-old Ella Riley Adler died as she was wakeboarding in Key Biscayne.

The teenager was being towed a mile west of Mashta Point as she fell into the water and was struck by another vessel.

The Adler family went on to establish the Ella Riley Adler Foundation, its mission being to keep the teen's passions alive.

SEPTEMBER 4TH, 2022

After Lucy Fernandez, 17-years-old, died in Sept. 2022 when she was on a boat and the operator carelessly hit a channel marker and capsized near Boca Chita Key, government officials were inspired to create a law in her name.

House Bill 289, named "Lucy's Law," will come into effect on July 1st, 2025 and will increase penalties for reckless boating and leaving the scene of a crash.

Additionally, people convicted of boating under the influence would face at least four years in prison to ensure that penalties on the water will be on par with those that occur on the road.