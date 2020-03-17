Miami-Dade Health Center to Offer Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing for Its Patients

A community health center in Miami-Dade says it will start offering its patients drive-through testing for coronavirus.

Testing will start Wednesday at Community Health of South Florida, Inc.'s Doris Ison Health Center on SW 216th Street and 103rd Court. Testing will occur Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Patients should call 305-252-4820 before coming to the health center and should meet the following criteria:

They have recently traveled to the affected countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.

They are experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Community Health says they expect to add a second testing location for patients at the Marathon Health Center.

This appears to be the first drive-though testing site for COVID-19 in Miami-Dade County. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was working to bring more test kits to Broward County, the hardest-hit area out of the Sunshine State. The Hard Rock Stadium was also a place that will be designated for mobile testing.

The governor emphasized that even when more drive-through testing sites are up and running, it will only be for people who meet the CDC guidelines, healthcare workers and the elderly.