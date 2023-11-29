Miami-Dade high schooler robbed buyer at gunpoint during firearm sale: Police

A Miami-Dade high school student was arrested after police said he robbed a fellow student at gunpoint after arranging the sale of a firearm.

Anthony Mason Cedeno-Salazar, 18, was arrested Tuesday on a armed robbery charge, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the victim and Cedeno-Salazar, who both attend American Senior High School, had been in contact through text messages about a firearm Cedeno-Salazar was selling.

Miami-Dade Corrections Anthony Mason Cedeno-Salazar

The victim agreed to buy it for $475, and they arranged to meet at a location on West 36th Avenue in Hialeah on Nov. 2 to complete the transaction, the report said.

Cedeno-Salazar arrived in a car with a juvenile girl and a third person inside, and the victim entered the vehicle in the back seat, the report said.

Cedeno-Salazar removed the magazine from the gun and handed it to the victim to inspect, but when the victim handed Cedeno-Salazar back the gun and the $475 in cash, Cedeno-Salazar racked the slide of the gun, pointed it at the victim and told him to get out of the car, the report said.

The victim got out and Cedeno-Salazar and the two people he was with fled in the car, the report said.

Miami-Dade Schools Police were notified of the robbery, and the victim identified Cedeno-Salazar as the person who robbed him at gunpoint, the report said.

The juvenile girl who was with Cedeno-Salazar at the time of the robbery also confirmed to police what had happened, the report said.

Cedeno-Salazar was arrested and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.