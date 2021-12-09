Miami-Dade County

Hit-and-Run Driver, Passenger Killed in Crash While Fleeing Officers in Kendall: Police

By NBC 6

A hit-and-run driver and their passenger were killed in a crash Thursday after striking another vehicle while fleeing police in Kendall, officials said.

The crash was reported at around 11:40 a.m. in the area of Kendall Drive and 168 Avenue.

Officers were following a gray sedan that was speeding northbound on Krome Avenue, said Det. Argemis Colome of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

When the sedan turned right on Kendall Drive, it hit a white pickup truck but fled the scene, Colome said.

Then on 168th Avenue, the driver lost control of the sedan and struck a tree. Two people inside that car, a man and a woman, were found dead, Colome said. The driver of white pickup was not seriously injured.

Colome said the officers had their lights and sirens on while trying to stop the gray sedan.

A stretch of Southwest 88th Street was closed as a result, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

