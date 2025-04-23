Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade HOA president used plumber to steal $15K in association funds: Sheriff

Roberto Montalvo Jr., 64, was arrested Wednesday on a grand theft conspiracy charge, records showed

By NBC6

The president of a Miami-Dade condo association was arrested for allegedly stealing over $15,000 of the association's money.

Roberto Montalvo Jr., 64, was arrested Wednesday on a grand theft conspiracy charge, records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to an arrest report, Montalvo had been the president of the HOA board at the Ro Mont South Condominium on Northeast 2nd Avenue.

Roberto Montalvo Jr.
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Roberto Montalvo Jr.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Montalvo allegedly asked a plumber who was doing work for the association to do plumbing work in his sister's unit and paid for it with $3,150 of association funds, the report said.

He also asked the plumber to cash association checks totaling $12,400 and give him the cash back, the report said.

"Mr. Montalvo used the power entrusted to him by the members of the association to embezzle their hard-earned funds and divert them for his own use and benefit," the report said.

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Crime and Courts 56 mins ago

Mom snatched boy on his ride home from school, triggering AMBER Alert: Police

Montalvo was arrested by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and booked into jail, and was expected to appear in bond court later Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us