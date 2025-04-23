Miami-Dade HOA president used plumber to steal $15K in association funds: Sheriff

The president of a Miami-Dade condo association was arrested for allegedly stealing over $15,000 of the association's money.

Roberto Montalvo Jr., 64, was arrested Wednesday on a grand theft conspiracy charge, records showed.

According to an arrest report, Montalvo had been the president of the HOA board at the Ro Mont South Condominium on Northeast 2nd Avenue.

Montalvo allegedly asked a plumber who was doing work for the association to do plumbing work in his sister's unit and paid for it with $3,150 of association funds, the report said.

He also asked the plumber to cash association checks totaling $12,400 and give him the cash back, the report said.

"Mr. Montalvo used the power entrusted to him by the members of the association to embezzle their hard-earned funds and divert them for his own use and benefit," the report said.

Montalvo was arrested by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office and booked into jail, and was expected to appear in bond court later Wednesday. Attorney information wasn't available.