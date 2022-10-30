Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Honoring First Responders, Healthcare Workers With ‘Hometown Heroes Parade'

The event was created by the Miami-Dade County Commission's approval of a measure sponsored by commissioners Danielle Cohen Higgins and Oliver Gilbert

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Members of the healthcare community, first responders and law enforcement who risked their lives to serve and protect during the COVID-19 pandemic will be honored Sunday in Miami-Dade County.

The county will hold a Hometown Heroes Parade and Family Fun Fest starting at 11 a.m. at the Intercontinental Hotel and ending at the FTX Arena. Participants are encouraged to attend the festival, which runs until 6 p.m. and features free activities, food trucks, live music and more.

For more on the event, including road closures, click on this link.

