Miami-Dade Installs Floating Solar Panels Near Dolphin Expressway

The ride on the Dolphin expressway will be a little brighter for drivers, as Miami-Dade county introduced its new solar project.

The plan is to install an array of floating solar panels on Blue Lagoon.

If the technology takes off, Miami-Dade Mayor, Carlos Gimenez, says residents and businesses could experience lower electric bills.

“This would reduce our need to construct transmission lines, there are more than two Gigawatts of opportunities for floating solar in Miami-Dade and, you have to listen to this, that amount of electricity can power up to one and a half million homes,” Gimenez says.

As for now, the panels will reside in the lagoon north of the Dolphin expressway, where Florida Power and Light says the cooling effect of the water makes the energy creation more efficient.

FPL hopes to install 30 million solar panels in Florida by 2030.