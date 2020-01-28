Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Installs Floating Solar Panels Near Dolphin Expressway

The ride on the Dolphin expressway will be a little brighter for drivers, as Miami-Dade county introduced its new solar project.

The plan is to install an array of floating solar panels on Blue Lagoon.

If the technology takes off, Miami-Dade Mayor, Carlos Gimenez, says residents and businesses could experience lower electric bills.

Local

Miami-Dade County 38 mins ago

Crews Respond to Water Main Break in Southwest Miami-Dade

Miami International Airport 36 mins ago

MIA Changes Location for Ride Share Apps Drop-Off, Uber Drivers Doubtful It Will Work

“This would reduce our need to construct transmission lines, there are more than two Gigawatts of opportunities for floating solar in Miami-Dade and, you have to listen to this, that amount of electricity can power up to one and a half million homes,” Gimenez says.

As for now, the panels will reside in the lagoon north of the Dolphin expressway, where Florida Power and Light says the cooling effect of the water makes the energy creation more efficient.

FPL hopes to install 30 million solar panels in Florida by 2030.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyFPLsolar panels
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us