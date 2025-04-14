Miami-Dade installs vehicle registration renewal kiosks in Publix Supermarkets

Residents in Miami-Dade are now able to take care of their vehicle registration renewals while grocery shopping.

Self-service kiosks that allow residents to renew and print their vehicle registrations and tag decals have been placed in select Publix Supermarkets, the Miami-Dade County Tax Collector's office announced Monday.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The kiosks are available in key locations in Miami, Miami Beach, Doral and Homestead and will allow residents to take care of vehicle registration renewal in minutes, Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez said.

"Our responsibility is to make government more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of our residents," Fernandez said in a statement. "By introducing self-service kiosks in familiar, everyday locations, we are removing barriers and modernizing how residents interact with essential public services. I want to thank Publix for its collaboration and commitment to community service; this partnership is helping us deliver convenience where it matters most."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

So far, the kiosks are available at five Publix locations:

15771 Southwest 152nd Street in Miami

20201 Southwest 127th Avenue in Miami

7550 Northwest 104th Avenue in Doral

1920 West Avenue in Miami Beach

891 N. Homestead Boulevard in Homestead

For more information visit mdctaxcollector.gov.