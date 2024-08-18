2 arrested in Miami-Dade intersection takeover operation

A weekend operation that targeted intersection takeovers in Miami-Dade County resulted in two arrests and a crash.

Detectives from the Miami Dade Police Department's Homeland Security Bureau (HSB) teamed up with the City of Miami Police Department for the Saturday operation that ended in 13 citations, three vehicles impounded and two men behind bars.

Jake Ross, 22, and Jose Espinosa, 19, are facing several charges including drag racing.

Ross is also facing charges of fleeing and eluding police as well as resisting an officer without violence. Espinosa is facing an additional reckless driving charge.

Police identified Ross as the driver of a white Chevrolet Camaro involved in illegal activity, such as performing donuts, at one of the takeovers, with a covered license plate, according to police.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, Ross took off and later crashed into a fence when he lost control, police added. He was not injured and was taken to TGK.

Anyone with information related to these activities is encouraged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers (305-471-TIPS) where they can remain anonymous.