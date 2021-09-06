Miami-Dade Investigating Fish Kill in Biscayne Bay

Miami-Dade County is looking into fish kill in Biscayne Bay which may have been caused by a combination of heat with numerous days of rain.

The fish kill is located on the east side of Biscayne Bay, closest to the North Beach area, the county said Monday. The combination of heat and heavy, continuous rain reduces oxygen in the waterways.

"This incident is another reminder that the health of our beloved Bay is in jeopardy, which is why Miami-Dade County is committed to taking all possible action to turn around the crisis facing our waters," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. "We are working to aggressively accelerate investments in replacing or repairing critical water infrastructure and septic to sewer conversion."

Earlier this year, the county commission passed a ban on fertilizer use during the rainy season, from May 15 to Oct. 31, when nutrients are more likely to be carried in water flowing off the urban landscape.

"And in this year's proposed budget, we plan to invest millions of dollars to tackle fish kills and flooding, handle seaweed collection and removal, and preserve and protect Biscayne Bay," Levine Cava said.

The county is asking to report dead fish to sustainability@miamibeachfl.gov.