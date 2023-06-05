Miami-Dade is getting a new area code. Here's what to know

Move over 305 and 786, there's a new area code coming to town.

According to the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC), an all-services area code overlay plan has been approved for Miami-Dade County and a portion of the Florida Keys.

Because Florida's 305 and 786 area codes are running out of numbers, this summer PSC is adding the new area code, “645."

Here's everything you need to know about the new area code:

What is an area code overlay?

An overlay is the addition of an area code to the same geographic region as existing area codes. This overlay does not require customers to change their existing area code or phone number.

The 305-area code was originally used statewide in Florida until the 786 exchange was added to Miami-Dade County in 1998.

Who will be affected and when will the change begin?

Beginning August 4, customers may be assigned a phone number with the 645 area code when requesting new service, an additional line, or in some cases, moving their service.

The 645 area code will co-exist throughout the region with the 305/786 area codes.

What will current customers need to do?

When the new area code goes into effect, current customers in the Miami-Dade County and Florida Keys do not need to do anything differently since they are already in a 10-digit dialing area.

What services will remain the same?

• Customers’ telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.

• The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change.

• What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits.

• Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911for emergencies, as well as 211 for essential community services, 311 for contact center, 411 for the directory, 611 to report a problem with telephone service, 711 for relay services, or 811 if those are currently available in their community.