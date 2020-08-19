Miami-Dade Jail Diversion Program Highlighted in New Docuseries on Mental Illness in the Criminal Justice System

Miami-Dade County's Jail Diversion Program is the topic of a new online docuseries that explores mental illness in the criminal justice system.

The timely five-part series follows the Miami-Dade Criminal Mental Health Project (CMHP), and the work the organization has done to decriminalize mental health with its nationally hailed approach - steering people with mental illness from jail towards recovery.

Miami-Dade's jail diversion program, as well as the county's Crisis Intervention Training, which teaches police how to properly handle those mental illness, are also highlighted in the films.

Episode one airs Wednesday night on One Mind All Media.

Future episodes include: