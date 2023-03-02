Miami-Dade Jewish School Finds ‘Acts of Unequivocal Antisemitism' During Soccer Brawl With Catholic School

A Miami-Dade County Jewish school released its findings Wednesday about a brawl at a soccer match with players from a Catholic school last month.

A video posted by Only in Dade showed the teams from Scheck Hillel Community School and Archbishop Carroll Coleman High School pushing and shoving after a soccer regional final on Feb. 15.

The video also shows what appears to be a student from Carroll Coleman — a Catholic school in The Hammocks — tackling a student from Scheck Hillel, a Jewish school in Aventura.

A high school soccer match between two South Florida religious schools ended in a fight that was caught on camera and accusations of insensitive comments during the brawl.

There were accusations that anti-Jewish statements were made during the brawl and in a statement Wednesday, the head of Scheck Hillel said they had done their own investigation and concluded that there were "acts of clear, unequivocal antisemitism."

"After being taunted by Archbishop Carroll community members throughout the game, a Scheck Hillel spectator ran onto the field. A physical altercation subsequently occurred. Based on our investigation, it was incited by heated emotions and aggression, not antisemitism," the statement said in part.

"Separately, antisemitic taunts were made by Archbishop Carroll players and spectators throughout the evening: during and after the game, as well as during the altercation."

They also said someone in the audience cheering for Hillel was being taunted by other members in the stands, and that fan ran to the field, which is when the fight happened.

Shortly after the video surfaced last month, both schools released a joint statement saying they were investigating the allegations.

NBC 6 reached out to the Archdiocese of Miami for a statement Thursday about the recent findings from Scheck Hillel.

“Police asked the Department of Schools not to release any statements until both schools’ students were interviewed," the archdiocese's statement said in part. "In addition, the Schools Department was informed the State Attorney’s Office would join in on that statement, stating the outcome of the thorough investigation.”