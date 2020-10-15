mental health

Miami-Dade Launches Mental Health Wellness Program for County Residents

By Sheli Muñiz

Prioritizing your health is more important ever during this pandemic and the same can be said for your mental health.

A new program launched this week to help residents in Miami-Dade County achieve just that and it’s also free.

NBC 6 anchor Sheli Muñiz, spoke to Ruban Roberts, CEO of RER Consulting Enterprise, which got the grant for the services.

The main goal of the COVID-19 Mental Health and Wellness Program is to address the mental health issues that people are dealing with at this time of the pandemic.

“We’re going to provide a path of wellness by providing this service,” Roberts said.

Miami-Dade County COVID Relief Aid helped fund the program and they’ve partnered with New Horizons Mental Health Clinic and Barry University. 

To find out more, you can go to mymentalhealthMiami.com where you can fill out a questionnaire. 

