Miami-Dade Launches Online Rental Assistance Portal

Miami-Dade County is launching a program to help residents who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic pay their rent.

The Housing Assistance Network of Dade’s (HAND) online portal will begin taking applications at noon Thursday, May 27th, until June 5th.

Families and individuals who qualify will receive rental assistance for past, present and future rent.

According to HAND, to qualify, renters must have lost their jobs, or received a decrease in pay, after March 1st. They also say a renter’s household income must be below 50% the area’s medium income.

To apply, applicants must visit the HAND website, or call the Homeless Helpline at 877 – 994 – 4357.