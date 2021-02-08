Miami-Dade Launches Relief Program for Landlords, Tenants Impacted by Pandemic

County leaders in Miami-Dade are taking additional steps to provide relief to landlords and tenants who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new county relief program aims to help both landlords who haven't been receiving rental payments due to the federal eviction moratorium and tenants who are facing eviction.

"This relief program will provide back rent owed to these landlords with writs starting March of 2020 through the current time - up to a maximum of $3,000 a mont," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a news conference announcing the program Monday.

The program will give assistance to about 7,000 families.

"Working together we will continue to protect vulnerable families and provide relief to hard-hit landlords so we can keep our community safe in this final chapter of the pandemic," Levine Cava said.

Landlords in need of payment should be receiving back payments for one year.

Starting on March 5, the county will also resume commercial evictions.

Landlords who are also impacted by squatters will also be receiving help from police, who said they are actively investigating those cases.

Officials said they are averaging about two cases per week in the county.